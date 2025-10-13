Authorities Probe ‘Sabotage’ After Pro-Ruling Party Imedi Channel Goes Off Air

Georgia’s State Security Service (SSSG) announced it has launched an investigation into an alleged “sabotage” following a request from the pro-Georgian Dream channel Imedi TV, which said it went off air for 45 minutes, suspecting a “criminal act.”

“The channel’s broadcast was interrupted at 17:48 and remained off air for about 45 minutes,” the SSSG said in a brief statement on October 13. “Along with Teleimedi, the broadcast in case of two other companies in the holding, Maestro and GDS, was also cut. Relevant investigative actions are currently underway,” the agency added.

Earlier, at 19:00 local time, Imedi reported on Facebook that the channel had gone off air for 45 minutes “for reasons unknown at this point, suddenly,” adding that it does not rule out “a criminal act directed against the channel.”

Also Read: