Georgian Citizen Illegally Detained by Russian Occupation Forces Released

Giorgi Bolotashvili, who had been illegally detained by Russian occupation forces, has been released and is now in Tbilisi-controlled territory, the State Security Service of Georgia reported on May 27.

Bolotashvili was detained near the village of Khurvaleti in the Gori Municipality. On May 20, the SSSG reported the illegal detention of three Georgian citizens from the same area, allegedly including Giorgi Bolotashvili. One was released shortly afterward, and following Bolotashvili’s release, one reportedly remains in illegal custody.

The SSSG stated that the release process involved the use of the operational hotline mechanism of the European Union Monitoring Mission (EUMM), as well as “all other relevant instruments at the disposal of the central government.”

According to SSSG, “the central government continues to work actively to release all Georgian citizens illegally detained in the occupied territories.”

