Georgian Citizen Illegally Detained by Russian Occupation Forces Released

Tengiz Korashvili, who was illegally detained by Russian occupation forces in May, has been released and is now in Tbilisi-controlled territory, the State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG) said on September 10.

According to the SSSG, Tengiz Korashvili was detained on May 19 near the village of Khurvaleti in Gori Municipality. On May 20, the SSSG reported the illegal detention of three Georgian citizens from the village. One was released shortly afterward, while another, Giorgi Bolotashvili, was freed on May 27. Korashvili was allegedly the third detainee who remained in illegal custody.

“We continue active work to free all Georgian citizens who are in illegal custody in the occupied territories,” the SSSG said.

On September 9, the SSSG reported the illegal detention of another Georgian citizen near the village of Upper Khviti, also in Gori Municipality, close to the occupation line with Tskhinvali.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული