Georgia’s GDP Up by 8.3% in Q4’24

Georgia’s real GDP increased by 8.3% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2024, reaching GEL 25 310 billion (around USD 9.01 billion), according to the preliminary data released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on March 21.

Source: Geostat

Geostat reported growth in several sectors, including information and communication (29.7%), education (36.2%), public administration and defense (19.9%), compulsory social security (19.9%), human health and social work activities (23.6%), agriculture, forestry, and fishing (9.4%), and construction (7.4%).

Conversely, declines were reported in real estate activities (-2.3%), wholesale and retail trade (0.2%), and the repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (-0.2%)

Geostat will publish revised data by November 14, 2025.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)