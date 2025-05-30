Georgia’s GDP Up by 7.5% in April 2025

Georgia’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 7.5% in April 2025 compared to the previous year’s corresponding period, the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat) reported on May 30.

Geostat indicated that the following sectors contributed significantly to the growth: information and communication; financial and insurance activities; mining and quarrying; real estate activities; transportation and storage.

A decline was registered in construction and manufacturing.

Source: Geostat

According to Geostat, the average real GDP growth from January to April of 2025 was 8.8%.

