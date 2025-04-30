News
Georgia’s GDP Up by 9% in March 2025
Georgia’s estimated real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate amounted to 9.0% for March 2025 compared to the previous year’s corresponding time, the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat) reported on April 30.
According to Geostat, the following activities contributed significantly to the growth: information and communication; professional, scientific, and technical activities; financial and insurance activities; transportation and storage; and construction.
A decline was registered in manufacturing.
Based on Geostat, the average real GDP growth for January-March 2025 equaled 9.3%.
