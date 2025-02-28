News
Georgia’s GDP Up by 11.1% in January 2025
Georgia’s estimated real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate amounted to 11.1% for January 2025 compared to the previous year’s corresponding time, according to the rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat) on February 28.
Based on Geostat, the following activities contributed significantly to growth: professional, scientific and technical activities; transportation and storage; construction; information and communication; manufacturing and trade.
A Decline was registered in mining and quarrying.
