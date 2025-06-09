Geostat: Georgia’s FDI Falls 7.7% in Q1 2025

Foreign direct investment in Georgia totaled USD 179.4 million in the first quarter of 2025, marking a 7.7% decrease compared to the same period last year, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported on June 9. Geostat attributed the decline to reductions in equity and debt instruments.

Source: Geostat

According to preliminary data, equity investment stood at USD 62.1 million, accounting for 34.6% of total FDI, while reinvested earnings reached USD 150 million, comprising 83.6% of the total.

The Czech Republic was the top investor, contributing USD 43 million (23.9% of total FDI), followed by the United States with USD 39.6 million (22.1%). Turkey ranked third with USD 28.1 million (15.7%), followed by the British Virgin Islands with USD 25.4 million (14.2%) and Azerbaijan with USD 25 million (13.9%).

The energy sector attracted the highest share of FDI at USD 70.2 million (39.1%), followed by the information and communication sector with USD 52.3 million (29.2%) and the manufacturing sector with USD 27.5 million (15.3%).

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული