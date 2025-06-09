Geostat: Georgia’s FDI Falls 7.7% in Q1 2025
Foreign direct investment in Georgia totaled USD 179.4 million in the first quarter of 2025, marking a 7.7% decrease compared to the same period last year, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported on June 9. Geostat attributed the decline to reductions in equity and debt instruments.
According to preliminary data, equity investment stood at USD 62.1 million, accounting for 34.6% of total FDI, while reinvested earnings reached USD 150 million, comprising 83.6% of the total.
The Czech Republic was the top investor, contributing USD 43 million (23.9% of total FDI), followed by the United States with USD 39.6 million (22.1%). Turkey ranked third with USD 28.1 million (15.7%), followed by the British Virgin Islands with USD 25.4 million (14.2%) and Azerbaijan with USD 25 million (13.9%).
The energy sector attracted the highest share of FDI at USD 70.2 million (39.1%), followed by the information and communication sector with USD 52.3 million (29.2%) and the manufacturing sector with USD 27.5 million (15.3%).
