Geostat: FDI USD 574.3 Million in Q2’24

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Georgia reached USD 574.3 million in the second quarter of 2024, according to the preliminary data published by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on September 9. This marks a 10.3% increase compared to the adjusted data of the second quarter of 2023. Geostat notes that increase in equity and debt instruments is the main reason for the growth of FDI.

Out of the total FDI, USD 451.3 million was in the form of reinvestment of earnings, making up 78.6% of the total FDI. Equity investments amounted to USD 101 million, which accounted for 17.6% of the total FDI.

The United Kingdom topped the list of foreign direct investors with USD 266.7 million (46.4% of total investment), followed by Japan with USD 59.2 million (10.3%), Malta with USD 37.9 million (6.6%), Azerbaijan USD 23.7 million (4.1%) and Czech Republic USD 20.9 million (3.6%). The top three investor countries collectively represented 63.3% of total investment.

The financial and insurance activities attracted the largest FDI share, USD 300.1 million (52.3%), followed by trade with USD 79.2 million (13.8%), manufacturing with USD 55.5 million (9.7%), real estate activities with USD 47.2 million (8.2%) and the energy sector with USD 28.6 million (5.0%).

