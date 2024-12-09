Geostat: FDI USD 197.7 Million in Q3’24, Down by 55.2%

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Georgia reached USD 197.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, according to the preliminary data published by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on December 9. This marks a 55.2% decrease compared to the adjusted data of the third quarter of 2023. Geostat notes that a decrease in equity and reinvestment is the main reason for the reduction of FDI. The low level of foreign direct investment is also associated with a reduction of debt instruments to the investor.

Source: Geostat

Out of the total FDI, USD 358.4 million was in the form of reinvestment of earnings, making up 13.6% of the total FDI. Equity investments amounted to USD 131.2 million, which accounted for 66.4% of the total FDI.

The Netherlands topped the list of foreign direct investors with USD 60.2 million (30.4% of total investment), followed by Malta with USD 58.3 million (29.5%) and the United Kingdom with USD 55 million (27.8%). The top three investor countries collectively represented 87.7% of total investment.

The manufacturing sector attracted the largest FDI share, USD 63.6 million (32.2%), followed by the energy sector with USD 43 million (21.8%) and the trade sector with USD 32.1 million (16.2%).

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)