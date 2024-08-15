2023 FDI in Georgia at USD 1.902 Bln

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Georgia amounted to USD 1,902.2 billion in 2023, which is 15.6% less than the adjusted data of 2022 and 19.3% more than the preliminary data of 2023, according to adjusted data released by the National Statistics Service of Georgia on August 15. The main reasons for the decrease in FDI is considered to be the adjustment of reinvestments and debt volume by several enterprises.

According to Geostat, the share of reinvestment in 2023 made up 83.7% of total foreign direct investments.

Source: Geostat

In 2023, the largest amount of FDI came from the the Netherlands — USD 386.3 million, followed by the United Kingdom — USD 364.3 million and the United States — USD 182.2 million.

The rest of the large foreign investors: Türkiye with USD 109.5 million, followed by Russia — USD 103.3 million; China — 98.4 million; Malta — USD 97.4 million; Azerbaijan — USD 90.3 million; Japan — USD 69.4 million; Switzerland — USD 41.9 million; and other countries — USD 359.2 million.

The financial and insurance sector received the largest share of FDI — USD 583.6 million, followed by trade — USD 314.3 million; manufacturing — 301.5 million; transport — 165.4 million; information and communication — USD 119.6 million; the real estate activities — 111.2 million; construction — 85.9 million; professional, scientific and technical activities — 50 million; energy — USD 44.3 million; arts, entertainment and recreation — 35.2 million; and other sectors — USD 91.3 million.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)