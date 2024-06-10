Geostat: FDI USD 201.4 Million in Q1’24

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Georgia reached USD 201.4 million in the first quarter of 2024, according to the preliminary data published by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on June 10. This marks a 64.4% decrease compared to the preliminary data of the first quarter of 2023. Geostat notes that decreasing in equity, reinvestment and debt instruments is considered to be the main reason for the reduction of FDI.

Source: Geostat

Out of the total FDI, USD 75.9 million was in the form of equity investments, which saw a 77.65% drop from the preliminary data of the Q1 of 2023. These equity investments accounted for 37.7% of the total FDI. Additionally, reinvestment amounted to USD 92.5 million, making up 45.9% of the total FDI.

The Turkey topped the list of foreign direct investors with USD 42.4 million (21% of total investment), followed by Czech Republic with USD 41.5 million (20.6%), the United States with USD 33.7 million (16.7%), the Netherlands USD 32.3 million (16.1%) and Marshall Islands USD 22.3 million (11.1%). The top five investor countries collectively represented 85.5% of total investment.

The energy sector attracted the largest FDI share, USD 78.7 million (39.1%), followed by the trade with USD 39.5 million (19.6%), transport with USD 38.8 million (19.3%), manufacturing with USD 25.3 million (12.6%) and the real estate activities with USD 19.4 million.

Also Read: