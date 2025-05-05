The Daily Beat: 4 May

On May 1, Russia launched direct, regular flights to the occupied Abkhazia, drawing condemnation from Tbilisi for violating international norms and Georgian law. According to the Russian news agency RIA Novosti, UVT Aero operated the first flight from Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport to Sokhumi, two days ahead of schedule, “due to high demand.”

The EU also issued a statement, deploring Russia’s unilateral decision to launch regular commercial passenger flights to Sukhumi. “This action, taken without the consent of the Georgian authorities and in the absence of a necessary international aviation code for the Sukhumi airport, is yet another step by the Russian Federation violating Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” reads the statement.

The Georgian Dream government has requested information on 440 users or accounts from Meta since 2020, with the highest number of requests (47 for 149 users) occurring in the first half of 2023. This reflects an increasing trend in requests over the years.

The head of the Georgian Dream government administration, Levan Zhorzholiani, met with representatives of UN agencies operating in Georgia and outlined the GD government’s strategic priorities for the upcoming 2026–2030 cooperation framework with the United Nations. “Two directions are of great importance to us: the work of the UN in the occupied territories and economic growth, which should be green and inclusive,” Zhorzholiani commented following the meeting.

Georgia’s press freedom ranking has dropped from 103rd to 114th in the 2025 World Press Freedom Index by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) as of May 2. Jeanne Cavelier of RSF noted rising violence against journalists and the imprisonment of Mzia Amaghlobeli, highlighting harsh treatment due to her profession. RSF also criticized the increasing political control over the Georgian Public Broadcaster, which now serves as a mouthpiece for the ruling party.

On World Press Freedom Day, Transparency International Georgia expressed concerns about a growing trend of repression against journalists by the ruling Georgian Dream party. The organization highlighted the increasing misuse of law enforcement and the judiciary as significant threats to media freedom. According to their report, 40% of the 85 documented violations against journalists in 2025 (33 cases) involved unlawful detentions and disproportionate fines.

The Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association (GYLA), a local human rights watchdog, has criticized the Interior Ministry for refusing to disclose the chemical substances used to disperse protests in late 2024 that erupted after the ruling Georgian Dream government announced its decision to abandon the country’s path toward EU accession.

The Social Justice Center submitted amicus curiae briefs in the criminal cases of 11 individuals charged with organizing and participating in group violence during pro-EU rallies from November 28 to December 8 and calls on the Tbilisi City Court to critically assess the intent behind the defendants’ actions, the adequacy of the prosecution’s evidence, and the potential political motivations underlying the charges.

The Data of the Day

The National Statistics Service (Geostat) suggests that Georgia’s annual inflation rate in April was 3.4%, prompting a price increase of 0.2% compared to the previous month. According to Geostat, the annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price increases in the following groups: health (9.2%), food and non-alcoholic beverages (7%), and miscellaneous goods and services (6.1%).