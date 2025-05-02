Georgia’s Annual Inflation at 3.4% in April 2025

Georgia’s annual inflation rate in April was 3.4%, the National Statistics Service (Geostat) reported on May 2. Consumer prices rose by 0.2% compared to the previous month.

According to Geostat, the annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price increases in the following groups: health (9.2%), food and non-alcoholic beverages (7%), miscellaneous goods and services (6.1%), and restaurants and hotels (6.1%). Meanwhile, communication decreased by 12.4%.

The monthly inflation rate was influenced by the increase in prices for clothing and footwear (1.5%), food and non-alcoholic beverages (0.4%), and health (0.4%). Transport prices decreased by 1%, while furnishings, household equipment, and maintenance decreased by 0.7%.

Within the food and non-alcoholic beverages category, monthly price increases were recorded for fruit and grapes (5.2%), bread and cereals (2.2%), coffee, tea and cocoa (1.9%), fish (1.5%), oils and fats (1.5%), meat (0.2%), and sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery (0.2%).

In contrast, prices declined for vegetables (-2.1%), milk, cheese, and eggs (-1.5%), and mineral waters, soft drinks, fruit, and vegetable juices (-1.2%).

