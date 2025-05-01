Russia Launches Direct Flights to Occupied Abkhazia

On May 1, Russia has launched direct, regular flights to the occupied Abkhazia, drawing condemnation from Tbilisi for violating international norms and Georgian law. According to the Russian news agency RIA Novosti, UVT Aero operated the first flight from Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport to Sokhumi, two days ahead of schedule, “due to high demand.” The flight, originally scheduled for May 3, marks the first official air service between Russia and the occupied Georgian region.

Asked at a press briefing about the Georgian position on the launch of direct flights between Russia and the occupied region and whether GD had reacted sufficiently to this, Georgian Dream Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Levan Davitashvili commented that the government’s position is “clear,” further stressing that “Georgia condemns the operation of the airport in violation of international norms… This is also supported by ICAO, the International Civil Aviation Organization.”

Davitashvili also noted that flights between occupied Abkhazia and Russia breach both international aviation standards and Georgia’s Law on Occupation.

“In cases where our agency cannot ensure, in line with international norms, the compliance with ICAO safety standards, the ICAO will unequivocally not recognize such operations,” Davitashvili said.

Additional flights are expected from iFly Airlines and NordStar, operating routes from Moscow and Krasnoyarsk to Sokhumi, according to Russian media. All three airlines — UVT Aero, iFly, and NordStar — are under Western sanctions following Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

When asked whether Georgia would retaliate against Russian airlines flying to Tbilisi, Batumi, and Kutaisi, Davitashvili said that companies violating the Georgian Law on Occupation are barred from operating in Georgia. “All tools at our disposal have been used,” he added.

Plans for the May 1 flights became public in late February, when Sergei Kiriyenko, First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Presidential Administration, announced the move. The first test flight to Sokhumi airport occurred on February 7, when a Russian passenger jet landed there from Moscow — the first aircraft to do so in 32 years.

The Georgian Civil Aviation Agency has stated that no airline can legally operate international flights to or from Sokhumi without the Georgian state’s permission, in accordance with international civil aviation law. Nevertheless, Russia has continued its efforts to strengthen its foothold in the region.

On March 26, the de facto Abkhaz authorities criticized the Georgian aviation agency’s stance that the operation of Sokhumi airport is illegal, urging Tbilisi to “abandon confrontational rhetoric.”

Beyond aviation, Russia has also pushed forward with rail integration in the region. On February 27, the Russian “Lastochka” electric train reportedly completed a test run from Sochi to Sokhumi. The service had before been operating only to Gagra since June 2023. The extension of this route is seen by Georgian authorities as further evidence of Russia’s effort to consolidate control over the occupied territory.

Statement by GCAA

The Georgian Civil Aviation Agency(GCAA) issued a statement reiterating that any international air traffic operated to the illegally opened airport in occupied Abkhazia constitutes a violation of both international aviation standards and Georgian legislation, including the Law on Occupied Territories.

The agency noted that the airport in Sokhumi is not certified by the Georgian authorities and that Tbilisi is unable to monitor safety and security compliance on the ground, as required by ICAO. “Accordingly, operating air traffic from an airport without an aerodrome suitability certificate issued by an authorized body is not only a violation of legislation, but also a threat to aviation and passenger safety,” the statement read.

Georgia, as a signatory to the Chicago Convention, “operates in accordance with the standards set by the organization, as well as adheres to the principles of the applicable bilateral and multilateral agreements,” the agency added, stressing that it has consistently raised the issue of illegal air traffic from occupied territory in all relevant international forums.

According to the agency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already submitted a diplomatic note to ICAO, reaffirming that any flights conducted without Georgia’s authorization are inadmissible. However, no official statement has yet been released by the Georgian MFA.

This news was updated on May 1 at 16:45 to include GCAA’s statement.

