GYLA Slams Authorities for Concealing Composition of Chemical Agents Used During Protest Dispersals

The Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association has criticized the Interior Ministry for refusing to disclose what chemical substances were used during the dispersal of protests in late 2024 that erupted after the ruling Georgian Dream government decided to abandon the country’s EU accession path.

The GYLA says, echoing the reports from demonstrators dispersed during the protests, that chemical agents were mixed with gas and water cannons, exacerbating the damage to protesters. The group criticizes the Interior Ministry for a lack of transparency despite its requests for information. The MIA, it says, did not respond to the inquiry. The GYLA also cites the Ministry of Health’s comment that it had not requested information from the MIA, deeming it unnecessary, despite doctors saying such details were essential for proper treatment.

The organization’s director, Nona Kurdovanidze, said at today’s briefing that the protest dispersals violated international standards and that no investigation had been conducted into the use of chemicals. She lashed out at the authorities for withholding information from the public, saying it shows that “they do not even consider society worthy enough to know” about the substances that harmed them.

Georgia’s anti-regime resistance, now in its sixth month, began after the GD announced on November 28 that it would halt EU integration “until 2028. The move sparked mass protests, which were particularly tense in the first few days, with police using tear gas, water cannons, and, in several cases, rubber bullets to disperse them, in many cases improperly and in violation of the rules for their use, according to observers.

