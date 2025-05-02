GD Requested Meta Information on Over 400 Users Since 2020

The Georgian Dream government has requested information on 440 users or accounts from Meta since 2020 through the first half of 2024, according to official data from Facebook and Instagram owner tech giant.

The highest number of requests came in the first half of 2023, when authorities made 47 requests for 149 users or accounts – the most in any reporting period since 2013. The trend indicates that the number of requests has increased over the years.

Time period Total requests Users/accounts requested % of requests where some data produced Jul-Dec 2013 3 3 33% Jan-Jun 2014 1 1 0% Jul-Dec 2015 4 4 75% Jan-Jun 2016 30 60 53% Jul-Dec 2016 15 26 87% Jan-Jun 2017 8 9 75% Jul-Dec 2017 16 20 94% Jan-Jun 2018 18 26 89% Jul-Dec 2018 19 35 89% Jan-Jun 2019 16 27 56% Jul-Dec 2019 4 12 100% Jan-Jun 2020 14 18 57% Jul-Dec 2020 10 18 70% Jan-Jun 2021 14 15 64% Jul-Dec 2021 26 47 76.92% Jan-Jun 2022 27 40 96.3% Jul-Dec 2022 28 53 71.43% Jan-Jun 2023 47 149 93.62% Jul-Dec 2023 32 53 87.4% Jan-Jun 2024 30 47 76.7%

Source: transparency.meta.com

The government’s request for Meta to turn over user information may not be met. “Meta responds to government requests for data in accordance with applicable law and our terms of service. Each and every request we receive is carefully reviewed for legal sufficiency, and we may reject or require greater specificity on requests that appear overly broad or vague,” the company said.

