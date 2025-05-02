skip to content
Source: CNBC.com Rafael Henrique | Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images
GD Requested Meta Information on Over 400 Users Since 2020

Civil.ge Send an email 02/05/2025 - 15:28
1 minute read

The Georgian Dream government has requested information on 440 users or accounts from Meta since 2020 through the first half of 2024, according to official data from Facebook and Instagram owner tech giant.

The highest number of requests came in the first half of 2023, when authorities made 47 requests for 149 users or accounts – the most in any reporting period since 2013. The trend indicates that the number of requests has increased over the years.

Time periodTotal requestsUsers/accounts requested% of requests where some data produced
Jul-Dec 20133333%
Jan-Jun 2014110%
Jul-Dec 20154475%
Jan-Jun 2016306053%
Jul-Dec 2016152687%
Jan-Jun 20178975%
Jul-Dec 2017162094%
Jan-Jun 2018182689%
Jul-Dec 2018193589%
Jan-Jun 2019162756%
Jul-Dec 2019412100%
Jan-Jun 2020141857%
Jul-Dec 2020101870%
Jan-Jun 2021141564%
Jul-Dec 2021264776.92%
Jan-Jun 2022274096.3%
Jul-Dec 2022285371.43%
Jan-Jun 20234714993.62%
Jul-Dec 2023325387.4%
Jan-Jun 2024304776.7%

Source: transparency.meta.com

The government’s request for Meta to turn over user information may not be met. “Meta responds to government requests for data in accordance with applicable law and our terms of service. Each and every request we receive is carefully reviewed for legal sufficiency, and we may reject or require greater specificity on requests that appear overly broad or vague,” the company said.

