SJC Submits Amicus Curiae for 11 Protesters Facing Criminal Charges

The Social Justice Center submitted amicus curiae briefs in the criminal cases of 11 individuals charged with organizing and participating in group violence during pro-EU rallies from November 28 to December 8 and calls on the Tbilisi City Court to critically assess the intent behind the defendants’ actions, the adequacy of the prosecution’s evidence, and the potential political motivations underlying the charges.

The defendants – Andro Chichinadze, Onise Tskhadadze, Guram Mirtskhulava, Jano Archaia, Luka Jabua, Ruslan Sivakov, Revaz Kiknadze, Giorgi Terashvili, Valeri Tetrashvili, Sergei Kukharchuk, Irakli Kerashvili, Zviad Tsetskhladze, Vepkhia Kasradze, Vasil Kadzelashvili, Irakli Miminoshvili, Giorgi Gorgadze, Insaf Aliev, Tornike Goshadze, and Nikoloz Javakhishvili – face charges under Article 225, parts 1 and 2 of the Georgian Criminal Code, which pertains to organizing, leading (4-6 years in prison), or participating (2-5 years in prison) in group violence.

The watchdog called on the court to thoroughly examine whether the prosecution’s evidence substantiates claims that the accused organized, planned, or directed acts of violence, and whether the actions attributed to the defendants were committed with criminal intent.

The SJC highlighted the political context surrounding the prosecutions and emphasized the need to determine whether the criminal cases constitute an abuse of rights under Article 18 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

“The aim of Article 18 is to prevent abuse of power by the authorities, especially in cases involving the restriction of rights driven by ulterior motives,” the organization stated, noting the provision was developed to preserve the protection of rights and freedoms from totalitarian threats.

The organization noted that the defendants speak of discriminatory reasons for the prosecution against them, pointing out that no objective evidence has been presented in the case to confirm that they have committed a crime and that they are being punished for criticizing the government’s decision and participating in protest actions.

To ensure fairness and transparency, the SJC urged the court to compare investigative practices in these cases with those in other criminal proceedings and to assess the legal grounds and proportionality of actions taken against the defendants.

“Taking into account all of the above, the Social Justice Center hopes that the court will consider the submitted document, make a fair decision, and prevent the illegal criminal prosecution of the accused,” the organization concluded.

The anti-regime protests that followed the GD government’s decision to halt the EU accession process until 2028 have resulted in the criminal prosecution of more than 50 people, many of whom are widely considered to be political prisoners. The cases of 11 detainees are being heard by Judge Nino Galustashvili of the Tbilisi City Court. The cases are currently at the substantive hearing stage.

