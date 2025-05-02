GD Government Outlines UN Cooperation Priorities for 2026–2030

On May 2, the head of the Georgian Dream government administration Levan Zhorzholiani, met with representatives of UN agencies operating in Georgia and outlined the GD government’s strategic priorities for the upcoming 2026–2030 cooperation framework with the United Nations.

Zhorzholiani, accompanied by deputy ministers from various Georgian ministries, presented the Georgian Dream government’s vision during the meeting, according to the official GD government press release, and identified two main priorities for cooperation: the country’s economic growth and the UN’s engagement in Georgia’s Russian-occupied territories.

“Two directions are of great importance to us: the work of the UN in the occupied territories and economic growth, which should be green and inclusive,” Zhorzholiani commented following the meeting. “It is important that the country’s wealth is distributed equally, both in rural and urban areas. We also discussed various priorities, which will form the basis for the action plans of all UN agencies and relevant ministries in the coming years.”

The UN Resident Coordinator Didier Trebucq said the meeting was part of a series of consultations the UN is holding with partner organizations to jointly set priorities for the next five years.

The May 2 meeting follows recent engagements between UN officials and the GD government, including a March 27 meeting between Trebucq and GD Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili. A UN press release following that meeting highlighted plans to support sustainable development and promote the rights of women and children “with the aim of fostering greater prosperity for the Georgian people.”

