TI-Georgia: GD Instrumentalizes Judiciary and Law Enforcement Bodies to Target Journalists

On World Press Freedom Day, Transparency International (TI) Georgia warned of an escalating trend of repression against journalists by Georgia’s ruling Georgian Dream party, citing the increasing instrumentalization of law enforcement and the judiciary as a key threat to media freedom. According to the report, 40% of the 85 documented cases of violations against journalists in 2025 (33 cases) – involved unlawful detentions and disproportionate fines.

TI-Georgia described the use of state institutions to target members of the press as a “particularly dangerous” development, likening the trend to authoritarian practices observed in countries such as Belarus and Russia. The organization categorized these abuses into three main areas: unlawful detentions, fines and/or legal designation as offenders under administrative procedures, and fines for “blocking roads.”

Unlawful Detention of Journalists

The watchdog highlighted the high-profile case of Mzia Amaghlobeli, founder of the online media outlets Batumelebi/Netgazeti, who was arrested during a pro-European protest on January 11–12. She faces four to seven years in prison for allegedly slapping Batumi Police Chief Irakli Dgebuadze.

TI-Georgia argued that Amaghlobeli “is not being punished for committing any significantly dangerous act, but rather for years of exposing the regime’s involvement in corruption and other illegal activities.”

The organization mentions further examples of unlawful detention, including:

Guram Murvanidze cameraman of Batumelebi, spent eight days in administrative detention. The organization argued that the video evidence showed him performing his journalistic duties at the time of arrest.

cameraman of Batumelebi, spent eight days in administrative detention. The organization argued that the video evidence showed him performing his journalistic duties at the time of arrest. Lasha Jioshvili , a TV Pirveli cameraman, was “violently and unlawfully detained” while returning from a protest. He was fined GEL 2,500 for allegedly disobeying a police order and an additional GEL 3,000 on May 1 for reportedly insulting a police officer in a Facebook post.

, a TV Pirveli cameraman, was “violently and unlawfully detained” while returning from a protest. He was fined GEL 2,500 for allegedly disobeying a police order and an additional GEL 3,000 on May 1 for reportedly insulting a police officer in a Facebook post. Saba Sordia, an online outlet Indigo’s journalist, was detained on April 6. Despite clearly identifying himself as a journalist and not resisting, he was taken to a pre-trial detention facility and held for up to 48 hours. The court later fined him GEL 2,500.

Fines and Legal Designation as Offenders

TI-Georgia also criticized what it described as a pattern of courts labeling journalists, often victims of police violence, as offenders.

The report cited the case of Sergi Baramidze, a Mtavari Arkhi cameraman, who was physically assaulted and detained during a November 19 protest in Tbilisi. The Court issued a verbal warning against him for disobeying a police order.

Similarly, on March 17, Tbilisi City Court found Aleksandre Keshelashvili, a journalist with Publika, guilty of disobeying police during a November 29 protest. TI-Georgia noted that Keshelashvili was allegedly beaten by riot police and required facial surgery as a result of his injuries.

TI-Georgia also highlited a pattern of penalizing journalists under administrative rules. On February 10, Kutaisi City Court fined Mtis Ambebi founder Gela Mtivlishvili, and Kutaisi Post journalists Eka Kukhalashvili and Khvicha Vashakmadze GEL 5,000 each for participating in a protest near the home of Appeals Court Judge Malkhaz Okropirashvili. The protest was organized in response to the judge’s refusal to consider Amaghlobeli’s appeal.

Fines for “Blocking Roads”

The report also criticized the Ministry of Internal Affairs for what it called a “harmful practice” of fining journalists GEL 5,000 for allegedly “blocking roads” while covering events or protests.

Since January, TI-Georgia has documented more than 20 such cases. In some instances, journalists were fined multiple times. For example, Mariam Nikuradze of OC Media received four separate fines while carrying out her reporting duties.

Although authorities typically halt proceedings once a journalist provides proof of professional status, TI-Georgia argued that the volume and frequency of fines contribute to a chilling effect and promote self-censorship.

“Amid the rise in violence against independent media and intensifying open repression, the failure to investigate crimes against journalists and the impunity of perpetrators stand out even more starkly,” the organization said.

TI-Georgia warned that the targeting of journalists is part of the GD party’s ongoing repressive policy “aimed at completely clearing and erasing the space for a free press in the country.” Despite mounting pressure, the organization concluded the report by praising Georgia’s independent media for continuing to resist the GD’s repression and serve the public with limited resources.

Also Read: