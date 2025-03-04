Georgia’s Annual Inflation at 2.4% in February 2025

Georgia’s annual inflation rate in February was 2.4%, the National Statistics Service (Geostat) reported on March 4. Meanwhile, consumer prices rose by 0.4% on a monthly basis.

According to Geostat, the annual inflation rate was primarily influenced by price changes in miscellaneous goods and services (7.6% increase); health (5.4% increase); alcoholic beverages and tobacco (4.7% increase); food and non-alcoholic beverages (3.7% increase); and communication (12.2% decrease).

Source: Geostat

The monthly inflation rate was mainly driven by price changes in health (2.3% increase); food and non-alcoholic beverages (0.7% increase); and clothing and footwear (2.8% decrease).

As for food and non-alcoholic beverages, the prices increased for the following subgroups: fruit and grapes (4.8%), mineral waters, soft drinks, fruit and vegetable juices (4.6%), vegetables (3.3%), meat (0.7%), oil and fats (0.6%) coffee, tea and cocoa (0.5%). At the same time, prices decreased for the following subgroups: sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery (-2.5%), milk, cheese and eggs (-0.4%), fish (-0.3%), bread and cereals (-0.1%).

Also Read: