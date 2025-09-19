Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 8.8% in January-August 2025

Georgia’s external merchandise trade, excluding non-declared trade, totaled USD 16.2 billion in January-August 2025, representing an 8.8% increase compared to the same period in 2024, the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat) said on September 19.

Exports totaled USD 4.4 billion, representing a 6.7% year-over-year increase, while imports reached USD 11.8 billion, a 9.7% rise. The trade deficit totaled USD 7.35 billion, representing 45.3% of total external trade turnover during the reporting period.

Kyrgyzstan (USD 943 million), Kazakhstan (USD 573 million), and Russia (USD 481 million) were Georgia’s leading export destinations. The top ten export partners accounted for 79.8% of total exports, Geostat noted.

In terms of imports, the United States led with USD 1.8 billion, followed by Turkey (USD 1.77 billion) and China (USD 1.2 billion). The top ten import partners amounted to 71.3% of total imports.

Motor cars have continued to dominate both exports and imports. They brought in USD 1.7 billion in export revenues (38.9% of total), followed by precious metal ores and concentrates (USD 239 million, 5.4%) and spirituous beverages (USD 172 million, 3.9%). On the import side, motor cars totaled USD 2.42 billion (20.5%), petroleum and petroleum oils USD 846 million (7.2%), and paintings, drawings, and pastels USD 481million (4.1%).

