Georgia’s Annual Inflation at 2% in January 2025

Georgia’s annual inflation rate remained low at 2% in January 2025, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported on February 3. Meanwhile, on a monthly basis, consumer prices increased by 0.4%.

The annual inflation rate was primarily influenced by price changes in miscellaneous goods and services (6.9% increase); restaurants and hotels (6.8% increase); alcoholic beverages and tobacco (6.2% increase); health (3.8% increase) food and non-alcoholic beverages (3.0% increase); communication (12.5% decrease); clothing and footwear (1.9% decrease) and furnishings, household equipment and maintenance (1.2% decrease).

Source: Geostat

The monthly inflation rate was mainly driven by price changes in food and non-alcoholic beverages (1.1% increase); health (1.1% increase); alcoholic beverages and tobacco (1.0% increase) and clothing and footwear (2.6% decrease).

As for food and non-alcoholic beverages, the prices increased for the following subgroups: fruit and grapes (4.2%), vegetables (3.5%), coffee, tea and cocoa (3.3%), oils and fats (2.8%), milk, cheese and eggs (2.0%), sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery (1.0%), bread and cereals (0.2%). At the same time, prices decreased for the following subgroups: mineral waters, soft drinks, fruit and vegetable juices (-1.1%), and meat (-0.5%).

Also Read: