Georgia’s Annual Inflation at 1.3% in November 2024

Georgia’s annual inflation rate remained low at 1.3% in November 2024, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported on December 3. On a monthly basis, meanwhile, consumer prices increased by 0.7%.

The annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in miscellaneous goods and services (6.6% increase); alcoholic beverages and tobacco (5.1% increase); food and non-alcoholic beverages (3.1% increase); housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (3.7% decrease); and communication (12.9% decrease).

Source: Geostat

The monthly inflation rate was mainly driven by price changes in food and non-alcoholic beverages (2.2% increase); health (0.9% increase); and transport (1.5% decrease).

As for food and non-alcoholic beverages, prices increased this month for the following subgroups: vegetables (17.9%); sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery (3.4%); oils and fats (3.3%); fish (2.6%); mineral waters, soft drinks, fruit and vegetable juices (1.9%); milk, cheese and eggs (1.0%); and bread and cereals (0.7%). At the same time, prices decreased for the following subgroups: fruit and grapes (-3.6%); coffee, tea and cocoa (-1.2%); and meat (-0.4%).

Also Read: