Georgia’s Annual Inflation at 0.6% in September 2024

Georgia’s annual inflation rate remained low at 0.6% in September 2024, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported on October 3. On a monthly basis, meanwhile, consumer prices dropped by 0.3%.

The annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in restaurants and hotels (7.5% increase); alcoholic beverages and tobacco (4.9% increase); transport (4.3% increase); and communication (12.8% decrease).

Source: Geostat

The monthly inflation rate was mainly driven by price changes in education (4.4% increase); clothing and footwear (3.3% decrease); transport (0.4% decrease); and food and non-alcoholic beverages (0.3% decrease).

As for food and non-alcoholic beverages, prices decreased this month for the following subgroups: fruit and grapes (-8.5%); vegetables (-5.1%); sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery (-2.7%); mineral waters, soft drinks, fruit and vegetable juices (-0.6%); fish (-0.4%); and bread and cereals (-0.3%). At the same time, prices increased for milk, cheese and eggs (4.0%); coffee, tea and cocoa (1.7%); and oils and fats (1.0%).

Also Read: