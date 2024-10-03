skip to content
Grocery store shelves. Photo: Mehrad Vosoughi via Unsplash
News

Georgia’s Annual Inflation at 0.6% in September 2024

Civil.ge Send an email 03/10/2024 - 11:35
1 minute read

Georgia’s annual inflation rate remained low at 0.6% in September 2024, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported on October 3. On a monthly basis, meanwhile, consumer prices dropped by 0.3%.

The annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in restaurants and hotels (7.5% increase); alcoholic beverages and tobacco (4.9% increase); transport (4.3% increase); and communication (12.8% decrease).

Source: Geostat

The monthly inflation rate was mainly driven by price changes in education (4.4% increase); clothing and footwear (3.3% decrease); transport (0.4% decrease); and food and non-alcoholic beverages (0.3% decrease).

As for food and non-alcoholic beverages, prices decreased this month for the following subgroups: fruit and grapes (-8.5%); vegetables (-5.1%); sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery (-2.7%); mineral waters, soft drinks, fruit and vegetable juices (-0.6%); fish (-0.4%); and bread and cereals (-0.3%). At the same time, prices increased for milk, cheese and eggs (4.0%); coffee, tea and cocoa (1.7%); and oils and fats (1.0%).

Also Read:

Tags
Civil.ge Send an email 03/10/2024 - 11:35
1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

The Daily Beat: 2 October

03/10/2024 - 08:59

President Zurabishvili Visits Brussels, Meets Michel, von der Leyen

02/10/2024 - 23:09

President Zurabishvili Attends Warsaw Security Forum, Meets Polish Counterpart

02/10/2024 - 13:22

Anti-Corruption Bureau Drops TI-Georgia’s “Political Actor” Status at PM’s Request

02/10/2024 - 12:45
&copy Copyright: Civil Georgia 2024
Back to top button