Georgia’s Annual Inflation at 1.8% in July 2024

Georgia’s annual inflation rate remained low at 1.8% in July 2024, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported on August 2. On a monthly basis, meanwhile, consumer prices grew by 0.4%.

The annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in transport (9.4% increase); alcoholic beverages and tobacco (4.3% increase); food and non-alcoholic beverages (1.4% increase); and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (2.8% decrease).

Source: Geostat

The monthly inflation rate was mainly driven by price changes in miscellaneous goods and services (1.4% increase); food and non-alcoholic beverages (0.7% decrease); and clothing and footwear (2.1% decrease).

As for food and non-alcoholic beverages, prices increased this year for the following subgroups: fruit and grapes (22.5%); sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery (5.7%); coffee, tea and cocoa (4.9%); mineral waters, soft drinks, fruit and vegetable juices (3.5%); vegetables (2.7%); and meat (0.9%). At the same time, the prices decreased for the following subgroups: oils and fats (-3.8%); and bread and cereals (-2.5%).

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)