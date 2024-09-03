Georgia’s Annual Inflation at 1% in August 2024

Georgia’s annual inflation rate remained low at 1% in August 2024, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported on September 3. On a monthly basis, meanwhile, consumer prices dropped by 0.1%.

The annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in transport (7.4% increase); alcoholic beverages and tobacco (4.5% increase); housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (2.6% decrease); and communication (12.7% decrease).

Source: Geostat

The monthly inflation rate was mainly driven by price changes in food and non-alcoholic beverages (0.5% increase); clothing and footwear (1.9% decrease); and communication (5.7% decrease).

As for food and non-alcoholic beverages, prices increased this month for the following subgroups: oils and fats (1.3%); meat (1.3%); coffee, tea and cocoa (1.3%); vegetables (1.2%); mineral waters, soft drinks, fruit and vegetable juices (0.9%); fish (0.8%); milk, cheese and eggs (0.1%). At the same time, prices decreased for the subgroup of fruit and grapes (-2.1%) and sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery (-2.1%).

