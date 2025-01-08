Georgia’s Annual Inflation at 1.9% in December 2024

Georgia’s annual inflation rate remained low at 1.9% in November 2024, the National Statistics Office (Geostat) reported on January 3. On a monthly basis, meanwhile, consumer prices increased by 0.7%.

The annual inflation rate was primarily driven by price changes in miscellaneous goods and services (6.4% increase); alcoholic beverages and tobacco (5.9% increase); health (3.7% increase); food and non-alcoholic beverages (3.6% increase); housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (3.2% decrease); and communication (12.7% decrease).

Source: Geostat



The monthly inflation rate was mainly driven by price changes in health (1.4% increase); food and non-alcoholic beverages (1.3% increase); and clothing and footwear (1.8% decrease).

As for food and non-alcoholic beverages, prices increased this month for the following subgroups: vegetables (5.3 percent), oils and fats (3.0 percent), milk, cheese and eggs (2.4 percent), coffee, tea and cocoa (1.0 percent), meat (0.6 percent), fish (0.5 percent). At the same time, prices decreased for the following subgroups: fruit and grapes (-1.0 percent), mineral waters, soft drinks, fruit and vegetable juices (-0.5 percent).

