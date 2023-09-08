Geostat: FDI USD 505.7 Million in Q2’23

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Georgia reached USD 505.7 million in the second quarter of 2023, according to the preliminary data published by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on September 8. This marks a 29.9% increase compared to the adjusted data of the second quarter of 2022.

Out of the total FDI, USD 72.9 million was in the form of equity investments, which saw a 23.3% drop from the adjusted data of the Q2 of 2022. These equity investments accounted for 14.4% of the total FDI. Additionally, reinvestment amounted to USD 422.5 million, making up 83.5% of the total FDI.

The United Kingdom topped the list of foreign direct investors with USD 168.3 million (33.3% of total investment), followed by Turkey with USD 71.0 million (14.0%), the Netherlands with USD 62.7 million (12.4%), Czech Republic USD 55.6 million (11.0%) and Malta USD 36.7 million (7.3%). The top five investor countries collectively represented 78.0% of total investment.

The financial and insurance activities sector attracted the largest FDI share, USD 255.7 million (50.6%), followed by the energy sector with USD 137.2 million (27.1%), manufacturing sector with USD 35.6 million (7.0%), trade sector with USD 34.9 million (6.9%) and the real estate activities sector with USD 13.2 million (2.6%).

According to Geostat, adjusted data will be published on 15 August, 2024 that may affect some changes in the existing dynamic sets.

