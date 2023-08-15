2022 FDI in Georgia at USD 2.098 Bln

Foreign direct investments (FDI) in Georgia stood at USD 2.098 billion in 2022, which is 1.7 times more than the previous year and up 4.9% from preliminary data, according to the adjusted data released by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat) on 15 August.

According to Geostat, the share of reinvestment in 2022 made up 65.7% of total foreign direct investments.

In 2022, the largest amount of FDI came from the United Kingdom — USD 437.0 million, followed by Spain — USD 360.5 million and Netherlands — USD 196.2 million.

The rest of the large foreign investors were the United States with USD 176.5 million, followed by Ireland — USD 120.6 million; Russia — 108.1 million; Czech Republic — USD 84.5 million; Japan — USD 58.7 million; Turkey — USD 55.1 million; China — USD 43.6 million; and other countries — USD 457.2 million.

The financial and insurance sector received the largest share of FDI — USD 538.0 million, followed by the real estate activities — 366.5 million; water supply and sewerage — 197.2 million; trade — USD 189.4 million; arts, entertainment and recreation — 165.9 million; information and communication — USD 140.9 million; manufacturing — 134.0 million; energy — USD 129.6 million; transport — 90.1 million; hotels and restaurants — USD 66.7 million; and other sectors — USD 79.6 million.

Also Read: