2023 FDI in Georgia at USD 1.595 Bln

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Georgia amounted to USD 1.595 billion in 2022, which is 24% less than the adjusted data of 2022, according to preliminary data released by the National Statistics Service of Georgia on March 11. The main reason for the decrease in FDI is considered to be the decrease in debt instruments.

According to Geostat, the share of reinvestment in 2023 made up 80.2% of total foreign direct investments.

Source: Geostat

In 2023, the largest amount of FDI came from the United Kingdom — USD 392 million, followed by Netherlands — USD 360.5 million and Turkey — USD 168.8 million. The share of the three largest investor countries in the total volume of foreign direct investment amounted to 57.8%.

The rest of the large foreign investors were the United States with USD 153.5 million, followed by Russia — USD 87.6 million; Malta — 80 million; Azerbaijan — USD 53.6 million; China — USD 47.3 million; Japan — USD 45.5 million; Kazakhstan — USD 43.3 million; and other countries — USD 162.7 million.

The financial and insurance sector received the largest share of FDI — USD 630.1 million, followed by manufacturing — USD 291.7 million; transport — USD 138.2 million; trade — USD 116.6 million; energy — USD 108.5 million; information and communication — USD 85.7 million; the real estate activities — USD 59.7 million; arts, entertainment and recreation — USD 57.8 million; hotels and restaurants — USD 34.6 million; education — USD 18.2 million.

