Geostat: FDI USD 316.0 Million in Q3’23

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Georgia reached USD 316.0 million in the third quarter of 2023, according to the preliminary data published by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on December 8. This marks a 61.5% decrease compared to the adjusted data of the third quarter of 2022.

Source: Geostat

The decline of FDI was due to the reduction of the amount of debt instruments and reinvestment. Debt instruments spending amounted to USD -603.4 million. Meanwhile, USD 590.3 million was in the form of equity investments, which saw a 2.5% increase from the adjusted data of the Q3 of 2022. Reinvestment amounted to USD 329.2 million, down by 30% from the adjusted data of Q3 2022.

The United States topped the list of foreign direct investors with USD 51.8 million (16.4% of total investment), followed by United Kingdom with USD 45.8 million (14.5%), the Netherlands with USD 45.3 million (14.3%), Turkey USD 23.3 million (7.4%) and China USD 19.3 million (6.1%). The top five investor countries collectively represented 58.7% of total investment.

The financial and insurance activities sector attracted the largest FDI share, USD 80.2 million (25.4%), followed by the transport sector with USD 61.9 million (19.6%), information and communication sector with USD 41.0 million (13.0%), energy sector with USD 31.7 million (10.0%) and arts, entertainment and recreation with USD 29.5 million (9.4%).

According to Geostat, adjusted data will be published on 15 August, 2024 that may affect some changes in the existing dynamic sets.

