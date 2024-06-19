Photo: Mufid Majnun via Unsplash
News

Georgia’s GDP Up by 8.4% in Q1’24

Civil.ge Send an email 19/06/2024 - 12:28
0 1 minute read

Georgia’s real GDP increased by 8.4% year-over-year and amounted to GEL 19 billion (USD 6.691 billion) during the first quarter of 2024, according to the preliminary data released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on June 19.

Source: Geostat

Geostat said the growth was registered in real estate activities (18.8%); education (29.1%),
public administration and defence, and compulsory social security (13.0%); construction (10.3%); information and communication (12.2%); transportation and storage (9.7%).

Geostat reported a decline in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (-11.6%); other service activities (-11.2%); mining and quarrying (-1.8%)

Geostat will publish the revised data on November 15, 2024.

Also Read:

Tags
Civil.ge Send an email 19/06/2024 - 12:28
0 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

27 Arrested for Drug-Related Crimes

19/06/2024 - 12:26

Georgian Flag Featured at BRICS Games, Sparking Controversy

19/06/2024 - 12:20

The Daily Beat: 18 June

19/06/2024 - 09:00

Georgia Loses to Turkey in UEFA Euro Opening Match

18/06/2024 - 22:16
© Copyright: Civil Georgia 2024
Back to top button