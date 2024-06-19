Georgia’s GDP Up by 8.4% in Q1’24

Georgia’s real GDP increased by 8.4% year-over-year and amounted to GEL 19 billion (USD 6.691 billion) during the first quarter of 2024, according to the preliminary data released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on June 19.

Source: Geostat

Geostat said the growth was registered in real estate activities (18.8%); education (29.1%),

public administration and defence, and compulsory social security (13.0%); construction (10.3%); information and communication (12.2%); transportation and storage (9.7%).

Geostat reported a decline in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (-11.6%); other service activities (-11.2%); mining and quarrying (-1.8%)

Geostat will publish the revised data on November 15, 2024.

