Georgia’s GDP Up by 11.8% in April 2024

Georgia’s estimated real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate amounted to 11.8% for April 2024 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, according to the rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office of Georgia on May 31.

According to Geostat, the following activities contributed significantly to growth: manufacturing; construction; information and communication; transportation and storage; trade; and professional, scientific and technical activities.

Declines were registered in energy sector.

Source: Geostat

According to Geostat, the average real GDP growth for January-April 2024 equaled 9.0%.

Also Read: