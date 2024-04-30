Georgia’s GDP Up by 8.2% in March 2024

Georgia’s estimated real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate amounted to 8.2% for March 2024 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, according to the rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office of Georgia on April 30.

According to Geostat, the following activities contributed significantly to growth: manufacturing, information and communication, professional scientific and technical activities, and real estate activities.

Declines were registered in construction, energy, transportation and storage.

Source: Geostat

According to Geostat, the average real GDP growth for January-March 2024 equaled 7.8%.

