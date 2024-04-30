Photo: Mufid Majnun via Unsplash
News

Georgia’s GDP Up by 8.2% in March 2024

Civil.ge Send an email 30/04/2024 - 12:29
19 Less than a minute

Georgia’s estimated real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate amounted to 8.2% for March 2024 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, according to the rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office of Georgia on April 30.

According to Geostat, the following activities contributed significantly to growth: manufacturing, information and communication, professional scientific and technical activities, and real estate activities.

Declines were registered in construction, energy, transportation and storage.

Source: Geostat

According to Geostat, the average real GDP growth for January-March 2024 equaled 7.8%.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)

Tags
Civil.ge Send an email 30/04/2024 - 12:29
19 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

U.S. Congressmen: Foreign Agents Bill Diverts Georgia From Euro-Atlantic Path

30/04/2024 - 13:36

FM Darchiashvili Visits Brussels

30/04/2024 - 12:51

Georgian Parliamentary Delegation Visits US Amid Foreign Agents Bill Controversy

30/04/2024 - 12:23

At Army Day, Commander-in-Chief Issues Strong Rebuke to Government, PM Speaks “Treason”

30/04/2024 - 12:16
© Copyright: Civil Georgia 2024
Back to top button