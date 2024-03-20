Georgia’s GDP Up by 7.5% in 2023

On March 20, the National Statistical Service of Georgia (Geostat) published preliminary data showing that in 2023, the country’s real gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 7.5% compared to the previous year, reaching 80.25 billion GEL at current prices.

Source: Geostat

According to Geostat, the following sectors made a significant contribution to GDP growth: wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (13.6%); construction (17.2%); information and communication (27.4%); public administration and defense, compulsory social security (13.7%); transportation and storage (13.3%); education (18.9%); professional, scientific and technical activities (19.1%); manufacturing (3.3%); and financial and insurance activities (7.1%).

In the same period, a decrease was noted in the following sectors: human health and social work activities (-15.4%); real estate activities (-2.5%); and agriculture, forestry and fishing (-2.8%).

