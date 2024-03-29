 Placeholder canvas
Photo: Mufid Majnun via Unsplash
News

Georgia’s GDP Up by 9.5% in February 2024

Civil.ge Send an email 29/03/2024 - 11:50
22 1 minute read

Georgia’s estimated real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate amounted to 9.5% for February 2024 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, according to the rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office of Georgia on March 29.

According to Geostat, the following activities contributed significantly to growth: manufacturing, construction, professional scientific and technical activities, information and communication, and transportation and storage.

Declines were registered in energy, mining and quarrying activities.

Source: Geostat

According to Geostat, the average real GDP growth for January-February 2024 equaled 7.7%.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)

Tags
Civil.ge Send an email 29/03/2024 - 11:50
22 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

The Daily Beat: 28 March

29/03/2024 - 09:00

Lazare Grigoriadis’ Trial Adjourned, Yet Again

28/03/2024 - 16:39

FM Darchiashvili Visits Argentina

28/03/2024 - 12:48

Commissioner Mijatović Urges Georgia to Respect Human Rights Amid Initiated Anti-LGBT Laws

28/03/2024 - 11:46
Back to top button