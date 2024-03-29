Georgia’s GDP Up by 9.5% in February 2024

Georgia’s estimated real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate amounted to 9.5% for February 2024 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, according to the rapid estimates released by the National Statistics Office of Georgia on March 29.

According to Geostat, the following activities contributed significantly to growth: manufacturing, construction, professional scientific and technical activities, information and communication, and transportation and storage.

Declines were registered in energy, mining and quarrying activities.

Source: Geostat

According to Geostat, the average real GDP growth for January-February 2024 equaled 7.7%.

