Another Georgian Citizen Illegally Detained by Russian Occupation Forces

On November 1, the deputy head of the Analytical Department of the SSSG, Irakli Antadze, informed the journalists that on October 31, the representatives of the Russian occupation forces had illegally detained another Georgian citizen near the occupied village of Gvirgvina, in the vicinity of Tskhinvali occupation line. According to the SSSG representative, a total of seven people are currently being held by the occupying forces.

“As of today, there are seven illegally detained people, as yesterday evening, at around 22:00, another [case of] illegal detention happened,” – Antadze said. He also noted that the SSSG does not yet know the circumstances and details. “There has been a case of borderization in Kardzmana, also another case happened near the village of Artsevi, Gori municipality, and yet another borderization case took place yesterday in the surrounding area of Ergneti,” the SSSG representative said.

Today, the 115th meeting of the Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism (IPRM) is being held in Ergneti.

