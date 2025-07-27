Ex-Defense Ministry Officials, Ex-Minister’s Relative Arrested on Embezzlement Charges

The State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG) arrested former Deputy Defense Minister Giorgi Khaindrava, the former head of the Defense Ministry’s procurement department, and a relative of ex-Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze on charges of embezzling a large sum of money from the ministry.

The arrests come amid a series of prosecutions and controversies involving former Georgian Dream officials and business associates, as the ruling party intensifies its anti-corruption rhetoric, while critics point to possible internal power struggles and waves of retribution.

According to the SSSG, a coordinated group executed a criminal scheme in 2023 that resulted in the embezzlement of GEL 1,333,728 (approximately USD 500,000) from the state budget. “The group conducted the procurement of medical equipment without actually carrying out real market research,” Emzar Gagnidze, head of the SSSG’s Anti-Corruption Agency, stated during the July 27 briefing.

The SSSG stated that the group ensured only “interconnected” companies “closely linked” to Burchuladze’s relative were allowed to participate in the procurement process, which was deliberately structured to inflate the price of medical equipment through sham transactions involving private firms and same-day tax documentation.

“As a result, the Georgian Defense Ministry carried out the procurement of medical equipment at a price significantly above market value,” Gagnidze said. He highlighted an “important circumstance,” noting that the then-defense minister’s close relative had assured the pre-selected companies of a “guaranteed win,” citing his connections to “relevant officials.”

The detained individuals now face 7 to 11 years in prison on charges of large-scale embezzlement committed by a group in prior agreement and through abuse of official position, under Articles 182 (2-a,d) and 182 (3-b) of the Criminal Code of Georgia.

Although former Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze was not directly named, the alleged crime took place during his tenure, which lasted from 2021 to 2024. In February 2024, shortly after Burchuladze’s resignation, Mtavari Arkhi channel reported that the SSSG had begun questioning his deputy, Giorgi Khaindrava, and Vladimer Ghudushari, head of the procurement department, both of whose initials match those mentioned in the SSSG’s July 27 briefing.

While independent corruption watchdogs have long highlighted suspected corruption in state agencies—often involving preferential procurement schemes—the Georgian Dream government has stepped up its crackdown on alleged corruption cases only in recent months. In June, SSSG also arrested ex-Deputy Economy Minister Romeo Mikautadze on corruption-related charges.

The crackdown also involves legislative moves, including a bill pending in the Georgian Dream parliament, which foresees radical measures against those convicted of financial crimes.

