113th IPRM Meeting Takes Place in Ergneti

The 113th meeting of the Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism (IPRM) convened on July 3, in Ergneti, according to Irakli Antadze, Deputy Head of the Analytical Department of the State Security Service. Antadze informed journalists present at the site of the meeting that the release of seven Georgian citizens detained in the Tskhinvali detention center would be a key agenda item.

Antadze emphasized that all significant incidents reported along the occupation line between the previous meeting on April 27 and today would be also discussed. These incidents include illegal instances of borderization and the enhancement of free movement along the occupation line. As per RFL/RL, Antadze disclosed that four cases of borderization had been identified in the municipalities of Gori and Kareli, since the 112th meeting was held.

In response to a question from RFL/RL, Antadze addressed the decision of the de-facto government in the occupied Tskhinvali region to grant permission to fire on Georgian drones. Antadze expressed reservations about seriously assessing this development.

“Our efforts are aimed at maintaining a stable environment along the occupation line, and such actions do little to maintain stability,” – Antadze noted.

More to Follow…

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)