Georgian Citizen Illegally Detained by Russian Occupation Forces Released

On October 27, the State Security Service of Georgia announced that Georgian citizen Ivane Iluridze, who had been illegally detained by the Russian occupation forces near occupied Akhmaji village on June 7 this year, has been released.

Iluridze is now safe within Tbilisi-controlled territory. According to SSSG, hotline and all available mechanisms at the government’s disposal were actively used to secure his release.

“The responsibility for all destructive acts committed in the occupied territories of Georgia and along the occupation line lies with the Russian federation,” the SSSG says, adding that the central government, together with international partners, is “actively working to secure the release of all Georgian citizens illegally detained in the occupied regions.”

