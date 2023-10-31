 Placeholder canvas
Shida Kartli villages near Tskhinvali occupation line as seen from Georgia's East-West Highway. June, 2019. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze / Civil.ge
Georgian Citizen Illegally Detained by Russian Occupation Forces

Civil.ge Send an email 31/10/2023 - 13:00
59 1 minute read

On October 31, the representatives of the Russian occupation forces illegally detained a Georgian citizen near the village of Sinaguri, reports the State Security Service of Georgia.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the SSSG activated the “hot line” operated by the EU Monitoring Mission. International partners and the co-chairs of the Geneva International Discussions were immediately informed of the incident.

According to the SSSG, all available mechanisms were activated in order to release the illegally detained Georgian citizen as soon as possible.

The SSSG emphasizes that the responsibility for all destructive acts committed in the occupied territories of Georgia and along the occupation line lies with the occupying power.

