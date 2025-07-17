Two Arrested in Batumi for Attempted Sale of Uranium

The State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG) said on July 17 it arrested two persons – a Georgian citizen and a foreign national – in Batumi over the illegal sale and purchase of nuclear material, specifically radioactive uranium.

The arrests were made during a joint operation conducted by the SSSG’s Counterintelligence Department and the Special Operations Department.

“According to the agreement among the detainees, the illegal sale of uranium was planned for USD 3 million,” the SSSG stated, adding that it had “uncovered a transnational crime and prevented its potential development in various directions.”

An investigation has been launched under Article 230 of Georgia’s Criminal Code, which covers the illegal handling of nuclear material, equipment, radioactive waste, and substances. If convicted, the offense carries a sentence of five to 10 years in prison.

The SSSG said the seized uranium, based on its alpha and gamma radiation levels and source characteristics, could be used in explosive devices, terrorist attacks, or to inflict other severe, mass, and fatal consequences.

