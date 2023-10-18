 Placeholder canvas
Shida Kartli villages near Tskhinvali occupation line as seen from Georgia's East-West Highway. June, 2019. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze / Civil.ge
Two Georgian Citizens Illegaly Detained by Russian Occupation Forces

18/10/2023 - 14:20
On October 18, representatives of the Russian occupation forces illegally detained two Georgian citizens on the occupied Tskhinvali region territory in the village of Ghromi, and in the village of Balaani, occupied Akhalgori district, Mtskheta-Mtianeti region, reports State Security Service of Georgia in its release.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the State Security Service activated the “hot line” operated by the EU Monitoring Mission. International partners and the co-chairs of the Geneva International Discussions were immediately informed of the incident.

All available mechanisms were activated in order to release the illegally detained Georgian citizen as soon as possible, according to the SSSG press release.

The SSSG stresses that the responsibility for all destructive acts committed in the occupied territories of Georgia and along the occupation line lies with the occupying power.

