‘We Are With You,’ Georgian President Tells Ukrainians

“We, Georgians, are supporting you, are with you in this fight against Russian aggression,” President Salome Zurabishvili told the people of Ukraine today, in a video address marking a month since Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

“We know how courageous, how brave you have been in resisting for this first month, for this exactly 29 days, and it is 29 victories that you have already won against Russia, ” she stressed.

The Georgian President said the Ukrainian resistance has demonstrated that “what everybody thought was a superpower is not strong enough to defeat Ukraine as quickly as they sought, and maybe not at all.”

“I want to wish you with all my heart success, victory, resistance,” President Zurabishvili asserted, adding “as your friends we know that you are the ones fighting for your freedom, for your independence but also for our freedom, our independence and our common European path.”

“Slava Ukraini,” she concluded.

Amid the war, the Georgian President has been vocal in expressing solidarity to Ukraine and decrying Russia’s aggression against the country.

The President’s statements have hinted at a divergence from Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili’s controversial remarks on Ukraine, which spurred public outcry and calls for the Government’s resignation in late February.

