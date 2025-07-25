Georgia Backs Invoking Moscow Mechanism Over Russia’s Abuse of Prisoners of War

Georgia and 40 other OSCE participating states invoked on July 24 the Moscow Mechanism to investigate the alleged torture, ill-treatment, and execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) by Russia.

The states expressed “grave concern” over credible reports that suggest a widespread, systematic pattern of abuse amounting to possible war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The Moscow Mechanism, part of the OSCE’s human dimension framework, allows participating countries to establish an expert mission to investigate serious human rights violations in any member country, even without the consent of the state in question. Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, OSCE participating States have now invoked the Moscow Mechanism for the fourth time.

In a joint statement addressed to ODIHR Director Maria Telalian, the invoking countries requested the launch of an expert mission to build upon previous findings and establish the facts surrounding possible contraventions of OSCE commitments, international human rights law, and international humanitarian law, particularly those involving the treatment of Ukrainian POWs.

The letter calls for consolidating evidence of widespread and systematic torture, ill-treatment, and executions, and recommends that any findings be shared with relevant accountability mechanisms, including international courts and UN bodies.

“We are particularly appalled by reported executions of Ukrainian POWs and Ukrainian soldiers rendered hours de combat upon their surrender and by the desecration and mutilation of bodies,” the countries said in the letter.

“Torture follows common patterns across different locations, indicating it is a coordinated, deliberate, and systematic practice,” the letter adds, citing findings by multiple international and civil society organizations.

Georgia’s joining the invocation of the Moscow Mechanism once again comes amid the Georgian Dream government’s continued declared support for Ukraine, but with increasingly deteriorated bilateral ties between the two countries.

At least 67 Georgian citizens have died while fighting in Ukraine since 2022.

Also Read: