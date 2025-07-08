Russia Sentences Georgian Citizen to 14 Years in Prison in Absentia for Fighting in Ukraine

A Russian court sentenced Georgian citizen Gela Eradze to 14 years in prison in absentia for fighting in Ukraine as a “mercenary,” Russia’s Investigative Committee said on July 7.

The Investigative Committee claims Eradze “voluntarily joined an armed formation as a mercenary” in early 2022, underwent training at a Ukrainian Armed Forces base, and took part in “military operations against the security forces of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as Russian servicemen, for material compensation.”

Earlier, Russian authorities also sentenced another Georgian citizen, Tornike Goguadze, to 14 years in prison in absentia under the same charge.

