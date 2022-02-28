Georgians in Tbilisi protest Russia's armed attack on Ukraine. February 26, 2022. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
Georgian President Addresses People of Ukraine

01/03/2022 - 01:06
The President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili has delivered video address to the people of Ukraine to “reaffirm the support of all Georgia and solidarity in this war.”

“I wish them resilience, because today Ukraine is fighting for everyone,” highlighted the Georgian President late on February 28, as Ukrainians are resisting the fifth day of Russia’s attack.

She said Ukraine “fights for Georgia, it fights for the whole of Europe and it fights for freedom.”

The President ended her brief address with “Slava Ukraini,” a Ukrainian national salute meaning “Glory to Ukraine!”

