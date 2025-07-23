Russia Sentences Georgian Citizen to 6.5 Years in Prison in Absentia for Fighting in Ukraine

A Russian court has sentenced Georgian citizen Zurab Karchava to six and a half years in jail in absentia for fighting in Ukraine “as a mercenary,” Russia’s Investigative Committee said on July 21. Karchava has been placed on the international wanted list.

According to the investigative committee, Karchava joined a paramilitary formation in 2022, “carried out orders from superior commanders and, for monetary compensation, took part in hostilities on the Ukrainian side against representatives of the security forces of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.”

Earlier, Russian authorities sentenced another Georgian citizen, Gela Eradze, to 14 years in prison in absentia on similar charges.

