Georgia’s President Hints Divergence from PM’s Ukraine Rhetoric

In her video address from France, Georgia’s President Salome Zurabishvili has said amid Russia’s armed attack on Ukraine “no one expects us to take measures that would endanger the country, but everyone expects solidarity from us.”

“You are expecting it, so am I. This is why I am in Paris today and will be visiting Brussels tomorrow — to express Georgian solidarity to Ukraine,” she said.

The President seemingly alluded to Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili’s controversial remarks on Ukraine, which stirred public outcry in Georgia.

“The dignity of Georgia has always been and still is that we have always stood by our principles and have stood, where Georgia should have,” highlighted the Georgian President.

„At a time, when all of Europe is united, we too have to become part of this unity,” she said.

In her words, “today, we are all grateful to Ukraine that is fighting for our freedom and we don’t want a different image of Georgia to be seen on the international arena.”

President Zurabishvili also said Russia’s aggression against Ukraine opens up “a new window, where Europeans are ready to look differently to the future of Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova.”

“We want everyone to remember (and this is why I am here) that Georgia, like Ukraine, is one of those countries that tomorrow will be part of Europe, ofthe Europe that today has showed its dignity [and] unity by actively supporting Ukraine,” highlighted Salome Zurabishvili.

NB: The article was updated on 00:50 as per the translation provided by the Presidential Administration.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)